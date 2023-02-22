Capital One Venture vs Capital One Venture One

Our experts answer readers’ credit card questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess credit cards). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card are two of the best credit cards that earn valuable Capital One miles, which you can transfer to various airline and hotel partners for huge discounts on travel. Both also offer a flat earning rate on all purchases with no cap.

Beyond that, there are significant differences. Varying welcome bonuses, ongoing benefits, annual fees, and more mean that you should carefully examine which travel cards will best suit your goals.

Capital One Venture and Capital One Venture One Welcome Bonus Offers:

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card welcome bonus and Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card welcome bonus

One of the biggest disparities is with each card's annual fee. The Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card is a no-annual-fee credit card, while the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card charges an annual fee.

We’re focused here on the rewards and perks that come with each card. These cards won’t be worth it if you’re paying interest or late fees. When using a credit card, it’s important to pay your balance in full each month, make payments on time, and only spend what you can afford to pay.

Capital One Venture Card Benefits and Rewards

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card differ in their earning rates for everyday purchases.

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card earns:

5 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel5 miles per dollar on Turo bookings (ends May 16, 2023)2 miles per dollar on all other purchases

The Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card earns:

5 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel1.25 miles per dollar on all other purchases

There is no limit to the number of rewards that you can earn with either card.

The Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card also comes with a statement credit worth up to $100 to fully reimburse the application fee for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck (trusted traveler programs that give you expedited security experience at domestic airports). Membership in these programs lasts five years — and this statement credit regenerates every four years. So as long as you keep the card open, you’ll never have to pay.

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card also has more robust travel insurance (though neither of the cards is near the top of the industry in this category). Both cards offer some form of rental car insurance and travel accident insurance — but the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card also offers lost luggage reimbursement, as well as helpful perks like travel and emergency assistance services and roadside dispatch.

Finally, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card gives you the ability to enter Capital One Lounges twice per year for free (more on this later).

There’s one benefit offered by the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card that isn’t offered on the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card. You’ll get a Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card – Intro APR, then Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card – Regular APR. This could appeal to those who want to spread out payments for large purchases over time, without incurring big interest charges.

We always recommend that you pay your credit card off in full each month, but if you’ve got a necessary large upcoming purchase that you don’t think you can pay off for several months, this could be a big win.

Redeeming Capital One Miles

Capital One miles are some of the most versatile (and therefore useful) travel rewards currencies you can collect. Insider’s points and miles valuations estimate that Capital One miles are worth an average of 1.7 cents each when used toward travel.

Unlike some other transferable points programs such as Chase Ultimate Rewards®, the miles you earn with these cards are exactly the same. There are no restrictions on how you can use the miles you earn with the no-annual-fee Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card.

The miles you earn from both cards are worth 1 cent each toward offsetting paid travel. Both cards also give you the ability to transfer miles to Capital One’s airline and hotel partners, such as Air Canada Aeroplan, British Airways, Turkish Airlines, and Wyndham.

Converting your miles into rewards with programs like these can get you flights and hotels for literal pennies on the dollar. Read our beginner’s guide for how to book free travel and cheap deals with credit card rewards to see how easy it can be.

Which Capital One Venture Card Should You Get?

Will you use the bonus for travel?

For most people, the bigger welcome offer on the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card makes it the clear winner, at least for the first year.

Insider estimates its bonus to be worth Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card – Featured Reward Value in travel — while the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card bonus is worth Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card – Featured Reward Value in travel. Subtract the $95 annual fee, and the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card bonus is still hundreds of dollars more valuable than what is offered by its no-annual-fee sibling.

Both offers are good though — and the fact that the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card is currently offering double its normal offer shouldn’t be ignored.

How much will you spend?

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card earns you 37% more miles than the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card for most spending. However, because of its $95 annual fee, you’ll have to do quite a bit of spending each year before the card’s return rates begin to pull ahead of the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card.

You’ll need to spend at least $12,667 on the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card each year in order to offset the fee (that’s how much you’d have to spend on the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card at 1.25 miles per dollar to earn $95 in rewards). If you think you’ll spend less than that, you may want to consider doing a product change to the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card to save on the annual fee during the second year.

Will you use the TSA PreCheck/Global Entry application credit?

You’re wasting time if you’re a flyer who doesn’t have either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck.

TSA PreCheck gives you a license to keep shoes, belts, and light jackets on when traversing most domestic security checkpoints. You can also keep your laptop sheathed.

Global Entry lets you skip the immigration line when returning to the US at many hub airports, and it also comes with TSA PreCheck privileges. In other words, it’s the better choice.

Again, these memberships last five years — and your credit will become available every four years. Global Entry costs $100, meaning you’ll get a $20 per year value.

Will you use the annual Capital One lounge passes?

If you answer yes to this question, mystery solved.

The Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card comes with two free Capital One lounge visits per year — and a discounted rate of $45 per person when visiting more than that. You can also visit over 100 Plaza Premium lounges with these passes.

If you think you’ll make a habit of visiting airport lounges, you may consider the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card – Product Name Only, which comes with unlimited free visits to Capital One Lounges and over 1,300 others worldwide.

Capital One Venture vs VentureOne Card Comparison

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Annual fee

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Rewards rate

5x miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

5x miles when booking on Turo (offer ends May 16, 2023)

2x miles on all other purchases

5x miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

1.25x miles on all other purchases

Welcome bonus offer

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Card benefits

Two complimentary Capital One Lounge visits each year

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit

Car rental insurance***

Travel accident insurance***

Extended warranty***

Purchase protection

Lost luggage reimbursement

Travel and emergency assistance services

Roadside dispatch

Visa Signature benefits

Car rental insurance

Travel accident insurance***

Extended warranty

Travel and emergency assistance services

Foreign transaction fee

No

No

Learn more

Capital One Venture card review

Capital One VentureOne Rewards card review

What to Know About the Capital One Venture Credit Cards

The two biggest deciding factors of these two cards are the vastly different welcome bonuses and annual fees. If you’re able to use the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card’s benefits to their full potential, it’s the no-brainer card to get.

However, if the card’s perks don’t appeal to you — and you don’t think you’ll spend at least $12,667 per year, the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card becomes the optimal choice.

