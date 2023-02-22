Wed. Feb 22nd, 2023

    How a Liberal NY Senator Became a Primary Target of the Left

    How a Liberal NY Senator Became a Primary Target of the Left

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters

    In most blue states, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand would probably cruise to re-election.

    Since arriving in the Senate in 2008, Gillibrand has secured a staunchly progressive record and a reputation for advocacy on urgent issues important to Democrats: gun control, paid family leave, and violence against women.

    But Gillibrand doesn’t represent just any blue state; she represents New York. And the Empire State is home to voters with sky-high expectations for their elected officials, not to mention tons of ambitious politicians with little compunction about challenging incumbents they perceive as vulnerable.

