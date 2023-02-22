Steve Bannon’s Lawyer Sues Him Over Unpaid Bills

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

After initially scrambling to counter a Daily Beast story that he wasn’t paying his lawyers, the notorious right-wing media personality Steve Bannon has been sued for owing a single New York attorney a whopping $480,487.

On Friday, the Manhattan firm of Davidoff Hutcher & Citron took the rare step of suing its former client over unpaid bills for a mountain of work a lawyer did defending him for two years against Congress, the feds, and a local district attorney.

On top of the half million dollars he allegedly owes, the firm is now asking that a New York judge force Bannon to pay interest—plus the cost of the lawyer who filed this lawsuit.

