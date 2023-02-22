Grand Jury Forewoman: I’ll be ‘Frustrated’ If Nobody Is Charged in Trump Election Probe

CNN

The forewoman in the Georgia grand jury impaneled to investigate Donald Trump’s 2020 election meddling in that state said in a CNN interview Tuesday that she would be “sad” and “frustrated” if no charges were brought as a result of the time-intensive process.

Emily Kohrs, who had told reporters earlier in the day that the grand jury’s recommendation of multiple indictments didn’t include “some giant plot twist,” appeared on CNN’s Outfront to follow up.

“I will be sad if nothing happens. That’s about my only request there is for something to happen. I don’t necessarily know what it is. I’m not the legal expert. I’m not the judge. I’m not the lawyers. But I will be frustrated if nothing happens,” Kohrs told host Kate Bolduan.

Read more at The Daily Beast.