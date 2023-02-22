Trump’s Plan Would Send Black Boys’ School-to-Prison Pipeline into Overdrive

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Pixabay

His best days, as such they were, are behind him.

Let the record reflect that Donald Trump will never again step foot in The White House or host a state dinner. He will never have the opportunity to pillage the national coffers for his own gain and that military parade he once pined for will never happen. Ultimately, Trump’s haphazard ploy to return to the Oval Office will almost certainly end in defeat, indictment or both.

But that doesn’t keep him from whipping up pangs of fear and loathing to pump up his waning base of support. This time around, just like the last, Trump is proposing bigoted, unthinkable policy ideas.

