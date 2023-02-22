Wed. Feb 22nd, 2023

    News

    Trump’s Plan Would Send Black Boys’ School-to-Prison Pipeline into Overdrive

    By

    Feb 22, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Trump’s Plan Would Send Black Boys’ School-to-Prison Pipeline into Overdrive

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Pixabay

    His best days, as such they were, are behind him.

    Let the record reflect that Donald Trump will never again step foot in The White House or host a state dinner. He will never have the opportunity to pillage the national coffers for his own gain and that military parade he once pined for will never happen. Ultimately, Trump’s haphazard ploy to return to the Oval Office will almost certainly end in defeat, indictment or both.

    But that doesn’t keep him from whipping up pangs of fear and loathing to pump up his waning base of support. This time around, just like the last, Trump is proposing bigoted, unthinkable policy ideas.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    War in Ukraine: ‘De-Russification’ on the rise in Odesa

    Feb 22, 2023
    News

    Virginia primary school locked down, evacuated due to bomb threat related to ‘Satan Club’

    Feb 22, 2023
    News

    Chris Smith at TNT Radio after Sky News Christmas party disgrace and vows not to drink alcohol

    Feb 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    War in Ukraine: ‘De-Russification’ on the rise in Odesa

    Feb 22, 2023
    News

    Virginia primary school locked down, evacuated due to bomb threat related to ‘Satan Club’

    Feb 22, 2023
    News

    Chris Smith at TNT Radio after Sky News Christmas party disgrace and vows not to drink alcohol

    Feb 22, 2023
    News

    Starbucks is launching olive oil infused-coffee, and even interim CEO Howard Schultz acknowledged there was ‘some skepticism’ about the drink

    Feb 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy