Wed. Feb 22nd, 2023

    Rebel Texas Councilwoman’s Re-Election Bid Is Mysteriously Blocked

    Feb 22, 2023 , , , , ,
    Rebel Texas Councilwoman’s Re-Election Bid Is Mysteriously Blocked

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/godleytx.gov

    Wild and wacky Godley, Texas, outdid itself with an email from the city secretary to City Council Member Jennifer Thompson at exactly 5 p.m. on Friday, the deadline for her to file for re-election.

    “On the dot,” Thompson told The Daily Beast.

    Thompson had almost decided not to run after she was arrested outside City Hall a half-hour before a regularly scheduled Feb. 7 council meeting for supposedly altering a draft of the agenda. Instead of attending the meeting and voting against Mayor Acy McGehee on a variety of issues, Thompson was strip-searched and told to squat and spread her butt cheeks and cough at the jail.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

