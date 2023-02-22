Rebel Texas Councilwoman’s Re-Election Bid Is Mysteriously Blocked

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/godleytx.gov

Wild and wacky Godley, Texas, outdid itself with an email from the city secretary to City Council Member Jennifer Thompson at exactly 5 p.m. on Friday, the deadline for her to file for re-election.

“On the dot,” Thompson told The Daily Beast.

Thompson had almost decided not to run after she was arrested outside City Hall a half-hour before a regularly scheduled Feb. 7 council meeting for supposedly altering a draft of the agenda. Instead of attending the meeting and voting against Mayor Acy McGehee on a variety of issues, Thompson was strip-searched and told to squat and spread her butt cheeks and cough at the jail.

