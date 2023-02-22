Of Course Tucker Carlson Is Defending Don Lemon Amid His Sexism Scandal

Fox News

CNN host Don Lemon’s sexist remark about GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s age last week and the fallout from it have naturally been fodder for commentators at rival channel Fox News—though Tucker Carlson broke from the pack Tuesday by mocking Lemon’s critics, even those at his own network, for ignoring that “biology is real.”

Haley “is fundamentally indistinguishable from the neo-liberal donor base of the Democratic Party,” Carlson said of the Republican former governor of South Carolina and member of the Trump administration.

He also insisted on mispronouncing Lemon’s name throughout the segment.

