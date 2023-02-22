MTG Tells Sean Hannity: ‘Divorce’ Better Than Civil War

Fox News
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) explained her demand for a “national divorce” between red and blue states during a Fox News interview Tuesday, telling Sean Hannity that the nation “is going” toward a civil war.
Greene’s proposal, which the White House called “sick, divisive, and alarming,” featured characteristic right-wing attacks on what she called “woke culture issues.”
“In my life and my world, all of my friends are regular Americans. Everyone I talk to is sick and tired and fed up with being bullied by the left, abused by the left, and disrespected by the left,” Greene whined to Hannity.