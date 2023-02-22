Wed. Feb 22nd, 2023

    MTG Tells Sean Hannity: ‘Divorce’ Better Than Civil War

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) explained her demand for a “national divorce” between red and blue states during a Fox News interview Tuesday, telling Sean Hannity that the nation “is going” toward a civil war.

    Greene’s proposal, which the White House called “sick, divisive, and alarming,” featured characteristic right-wing attacks on what she called “woke culture issues.”

    “In my life and my world, all of my friends are regular Americans. Everyone I talk to is sick and tired and fed up with being bullied by the left, abused by the left, and disrespected by the left,” Greene whined to Hannity.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

