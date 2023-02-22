Wed. Feb 22nd, 2023

    News

    Colbert Tears Into Tucker and McCarthy for Rewriting History of Jan. 6

    By

    Feb 22, 2023 , , , , ,
    Colbert Tears Into Tucker and McCarthy for Rewriting History of Jan. 6

    CBS

    After a long weekend in which the world learned just how little the biggest names on Fox News believed Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, Stephen Colbert dedicated the bulk of his monologue Tuesday night to the most shocking revelations.

    “Some of the most damning texts come from a chain between Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham,” the Late Show host said of the messages, which came out as part of discovery in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network and included insults about Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

    “Even Fox thinks he’s a joke!” Colbert said. “That is the most embarrassing news about Rudy to leak since Rudy leaked.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    MTG Tells Sean Hannity: ‘Divorce’ Better Than Civil War

    Feb 22, 2023
    News

    How Australia is rigged against young people with superannuation

    Feb 22, 2023
    News

    Sydney rentals: Granny flat shed in Minto backyard will be destroyed after council complaint

    Feb 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Colbert Tears Into Tucker and McCarthy for Rewriting History of Jan. 6

    Feb 22, 2023
    News

    MTG Tells Sean Hannity: ‘Divorce’ Better Than Civil War

    Feb 22, 2023
    News

    How Australia is rigged against young people with superannuation

    Feb 22, 2023
    News

    Sydney rentals: Granny flat shed in Minto backyard will be destroyed after council complaint

    Feb 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy