Colbert Tears Into Tucker and McCarthy for Rewriting History of Jan. 6

After a long weekend in which the world learned just how little the biggest names on Fox News believed Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, Stephen Colbert dedicated the bulk of his monologue Tuesday night to the most shocking revelations.

“Some of the most damning texts come from a chain between Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham,” the Late Show host said of the messages, which came out as part of discovery in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network and included insults about Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“Even Fox thinks he’s a joke!” Colbert said. “That is the most embarrassing news about Rudy to leak since Rudy leaked.”

