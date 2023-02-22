How China’s millionaire crowd stacks up against America’s, in wealth, spending, and how they made their fortunes

A Chinese businesswoman stands in a Gulfstream G150.

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

China has far fewer millionaires than the US, despite having more than four times as many people.

But the size of its high-net-worth crowd has surged nearly ten-fold in the last two decades.

Here are 5 facts about China’s millionaires compared to America’s, based on data from Henley & Partners.

China has 780,000 millionaires, while the US has nearly 7 times that.A boss organized a two billion RMB (about 314 million USD) group of over 20 luxury sports cars including Lamborghini LP700 and limited edition Benz cars to promote the opening of a resort on September 12, 2015 in Changsha, Hunan Province of China. Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images While China and the US are comparable in nominal GDP, there are far more wealthy individuals in America than in China. China — with a population of 1.4 billion — has 780,000 people holding assets worth $1 million or more, while the US — with a population of 332 million — has 5.27 million people in the same category. That data came from a wealth report by the consultancy Henley & Partners, published in 2023. “America is in a league of its own, with three times the total wealth of China and seven times as many dollar millionaires,” the report said. The US has 9,630 centimillionaires, or people with a net worth of $100 million or higher, and 770 billionaires, according to the firm. Meanwhile, China has 2,250 centimillionaires and 285 billionaires.

At least 30% of China’s millionaires are entrepreneurs, compared to 15% in the USJack Ma, arguably China’s most renowned entrepreneur in the last decade, attends a seminar in Fuzhou in 2020. Lyu Ming/China News Service via Getty Images The main US industries for creating high-net-worth individuals were finance, professional services, and tech industry, according to Henley & Partners. At least 28% of America’s wealthy made their money from banks, hedge funds, and investing, while another 14% worked in tech, per the report. Media and real estate trail at 8% each. China’s sector split for making millionaires is roughly the same as America’s, except for one key difference, an expert told Insider. Andrew Amoils, head of research at New World Wealth, which helped with the Henley & Partners report, told Insider that 15% of China’s millionaires come from manufacturing. In the US, the figure is 4%, Amoils said. Manufacturing accounted for close to a third of China’s GDP from 2004 to 2021, per the latest World Bank data. Meanwhile, the US manufacturing sector accounted for between 10.5% to 13% of the country’s GDP in the same time frame. Amoils also noted that around 30% of China’s high-net-worth individuals were entrepreneurs, while they only account for 15% of the US wealthy.

Many of China’s wealthy got rich recently — its high-net-worth crowd has grown nearly ten-fold since 2000.Bian Lichun (C), founder of the Liucundao Business School, sorting luxury clothes with students during a home organising class in Beijing. NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images In 2000, China had just 80,000 high-net-worth individuals, Amoils said. But that demographic surged to 350,000 people in 2010, with especially strong growth in the years before the 2008 financial crisis, he said. As of 2022, China had 780,000 high-net-worth individuals, almost ten times the number it had two decades back. The US high-net-worth population grew too, but slower: it tripled in size in the same decades. America had 1.7 million high-net-worth individuals in 2000, growing to 3.2 million in 2010, Amoils said.

America’s rich love collectible cars and art, but Chinese millionaires haven’t picked up the same interest.People choose gold ornaments for the Year of the Rabbit at a gold shop in Renhuai City, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Jan 4, 2023. CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images One notable habit among China’s millionaires is that they tend not to spend as much on classic cars and art, despite their popularity among America’s rich, Amoils said. Instead, for the Chinese, “top-end watch brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and Breguet are very popular among high-net-worth individuals,” he said. China’s luxury fashion market saw a five-year run of exponential growth until 2022, when it contracted 10% amid Beijing’s controversial zero-COVID push, according to Bain & Company. Chinese consumers spent more than $60 billion on luxury items in 2022, Bain said, though the value of watch purchases there fell an estimated 20% to 25% year-on-year. Wealthy people in both countries also like to golf, but cycling — a common sport among America’s wealthy — hasn’t caught on in China, Amoils said.