Wed. Feb 22nd, 2023

    Meghan and Harry Deny They Are Suing ‘South Park’

    Feb 22, 2023
    Meghan and Harry Deny They Are Suing ‘South Park’

    Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via Reuters

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken their silence on the recent South Park episode that mocked the couple for going on a “worldwide privacy tour” and satirized Prince Harry’s complaint-filled memoir as being a book called Waaagh.

    A spokesman for the couple has now told Newsweek they have no intention to sue the show over the depiction, dismissing reports they were planning legal action as “baseless and boring.”

    Harry and Meghan were roasted in the episode, which mercilessly pointed out the contradiction between their oft-stated desire for privacy and their relentless media schedule, which has involved participating in multiple high-profile interviews, a six-part Netflix series, and Harry publishing his memoir, Spare.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

