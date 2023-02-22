I drove Mercedes-Benz’s first electric SUV for the US and was blown away by its luxurious interior — see inside the $107,000 EQS SUV

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is spacious, comfy, and boasts lots of range.

Tim Levin/Insider

I tested the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, the German brand’s very first electric SUV for US customers.

It’s incredibly luxurious, smoothly soaks up bumps, and offers up to 305 miles of EPA range.

Mercedes lent me the EQS 450 4Matic SUV, which retails for $107,400 and up.

Up until fairly recently, if you wanted a big, luxurious SUV that ran on electricity, your main choice was a Tesla Model X.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

But now, players like BMW and Mercedes are on a mission to steal Elon Musk’s thunder — and customers.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

Mercedes-Benz’s first battery-powered SUV for US customers is the EQS SUV, which I got to test out recently.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

It’s packed with impressive features and offers solid driving range, but its super comfortable and luxurious interior blew me away the most.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

Here’s everything the EQS SUV has to offer.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

The EQS SUV starts at $104,400 for a single-motor base version.

I drove the EQS 450 4Matic SUV, which serves up all-wheel drive from two motors (front and rear) and costs $107,400 before options and fees.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

My tester promised a respectable 285 miles of range, but you can get an EQS SUV with a rating of up to 305 miles.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

The model's rounded features and plump proportions have proved polarizing.

But you can’t argue with its tremendous interior.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

Shut yourself inside the EQS SUV with a satisfying thunk of its hefty door and you’re left insulated from the noisy, chaotic outside world.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

Its plush, supportive front seats keep you comfy and come standard with heating and cooling functions.

Look around and you’ll find a dazzling array of rich materials and elegant metallic bits.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin

Colorful ambient lighting winds its way throughout the cabin, adding to the upscale-feeling atmosphere.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin

And everything from the steering wheel to the seat controls to the turn-signal stalk feels hefty and well-built.

The EQS SUV blends old-school comfort with modern tech, particularly when you choose the optional Hyperscreen that was fitted to my vehicle.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin

It’s three separate screens under a single sheet of glass that stretches the entire width of the SUV.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

It's sure to make all the tech lovers out there salivate, but that football field-sized piece of glass tends to bounce sunlight right into the driver's eyes.

The Benz’s navigation system includes an augmented-reality feature that uses blue arrows to show you where your next turn is.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

Another nice touch: The climate controls stay in a panel on the bottom of the screen, so you never have to hunt for them.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

My test vehicle also came with a handy head-up display, which not only projected my speed onto the windshield but also indicated when another car was in one of my blind spots and displayed my proximity to nearby objects while parking.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

Back-seat passengers get highly adjustable seats with plenty of legroom.

Plus, if you upgrade to the Executive Rear Seat Package, they’re pampered with squishy neck pillows …The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

… headphones …The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

… a removable tablet for tweaking the ambient lighting and other features …The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

… and a wireless phone charger.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

The EQS lacks a front trunk, but it offers up plenty of cargo space …The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

… particularly when you collapse the back seats.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

The comfort doesn’t go away once you get moving.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

The EQS SUV comes standard with air suspension that glides wonderfully over road imperfections.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

And the SUV stays pleasantly quiet, even on the highway.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin

Flooring it in Sport mode produces the immediate jolt of acceleration you’d find in most electric vehicles, but the EQS SUV isn’t really about winning drag races.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

And despite its size, the EQS SUV drives like a dream in cramped parking lots.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin

That’s thanks to the 10-degree rear-wheel steering that’s standard on all models and shrinks the land yacht’s turning radius.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

There’s just one big problem with the way the SUV drives: Its braking feels unsettlingly disconnected at times.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

There’s nothing worse than not being quite sure you’ll be able to stop your six-figure EV in time.The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin