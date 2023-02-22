I drove Mercedes-Benz’s first electric SUV for the US and was blown away by its luxurious interior — see inside the $107,000 EQS SUV

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is spacious, comfy, and boasts lots of range.
I tested the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, the German brand’s very first electric SUV for US customers.
It’s incredibly luxurious, smoothly soaks up bumps, and offers up to 305 miles of EPA range.
Mercedes lent me the EQS 450 4Matic SUV, which retails for $107,400 and up.
Up until fairly recently, if you wanted a big, luxurious SUV that ran on electricity, your main choice was a Tesla Model X.
Tim Levin/Insider
But now, players like BMW and Mercedes are on a mission to steal Elon Musk's thunder — and customers.
Tim Levin/Insider
Mercedes-Benz's first battery-powered SUV for US customers is the EQS SUV, which I got to test out recently.
Tim Levin/Insider
It's packed with impressive features and offers solid driving range, but its super comfortable and luxurious interior blew me away the most.
Tim Levin/Insider
Here's everything the EQS SUV has to offer.
Tim Levin/Insider
I drove the EQS 450 4Matic SUV, which serves up all-wheel drive from two motors (front and rear) and costs $107,400 before options and fees.
Tim Levin/Insider
My tester promised a respectable 285 miles of range, but you can get an EQS SUV with a rating of up to 305 miles.
Tim Levin/Insider
But you can't argue with its tremendous interior.
Tim Levin/Insider
Shut yourself inside the EQS SUV with a satisfying thunk of its hefty door and you're left insulated from the noisy, chaotic outside world.
Tim Levin/Insider
Look around and you'll find a dazzling array of rich materials and elegant metallic bits.
Tim Levin
Colorful ambient lighting winds its way throughout the cabin, adding to the upscale-feeling atmosphere.
Tim Levin
The EQS SUV blends old-school comfort with modern tech, particularly when you choose the optional Hyperscreen that was fitted to my vehicle.
Tim Levin
It's three separate screens under a single sheet of glass that stretches the entire width of the SUV.
Tim Levin/Insider
The Benz's navigation system includes an augmented-reality feature that uses blue arrows to show you where your next turn is.
Tim Levin/Insider
Another nice touch: The climate controls stay in a panel on the bottom of the screen, so you never have to hunt for them.
Tim Levin/Insider
My test vehicle also came with a handy head-up display, which not only projected my speed onto the windshield but also indicated when another car was in one of my blind spots and displayed my proximity to nearby objects while parking.
Tim Levin/Insider
Plus, if you upgrade to the Executive Rear Seat Package, they're pampered with squishy neck pillows …
Tim Levin/Insider
… headphones …
Tim Levin/Insider
… a removable tablet for tweaking the ambient lighting and other features …
Tim Levin/Insider
… and a wireless phone charger.
Tim Levin/Insider
The EQS lacks a front trunk, but it offers up plenty of cargo space …
Tim Levin/Insider
… particularly when you collapse the back seats.
Tim Levin/Insider
The comfort doesn't go away once you get moving.
Tim Levin/Insider
The EQS SUV comes standard with air suspension that glides wonderfully over road imperfections.
Tim Levin/Insider
And the SUV stays pleasantly quiet, even on the highway.
Tim Levin
Flooring it in Sport mode produces the immediate jolt of acceleration you'd find in most electric vehicles, but the EQS SUV isn't really about winning drag races.
Tim Levin/Insider
And despite its size, the EQS SUV drives like a dream in cramped parking lots.
Tim Levin
That's thanks to the 10-degree rear-wheel steering that's standard on all models and shrinks the land yacht's turning radius.
Tim Levin/Insider
There's just one big problem with the way the SUV drives: Its braking feels unsettlingly disconnected at times.
Tim Levin/Insider
There's nothing worse than not being quite sure you'll be able to stop your six-figure EV in time.
Tim Levin
Still, the EQS SUV's refined feel and serene driving experience are sure to make any commute or road trip that much more pleasant — particularly if you're lucky enough to ride in the back.
Tim Levin/Insider