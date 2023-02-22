Custody Decided for Young Daughter of Accused ‘Suitcase Murder’ Mom

Johannes P. Christo/Reuters
The 7-year-old daughter of Heather Mack, the 27-year-old American heiress convicted in 2014 in Indonesia and waiting trial in the U.S. for the murder of her mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack, has finally been given a guardian.
Estelle “Stella” Schaeffer will live with Mack’s maternal cousin Lisa Hellmann in Colorado, a court has decided. The child was born in Kerobokan Female Prison after her then 18-year-old mother and 21-year-old father Tommy Schaeffer were convicted of killing Heather’s 62-year-old mother, stuffing her in a suitcase, and leaving the luggage in the trunk of a taxi outside a fancy hotel in Bali.
Mack was released in 2021 after serving seven years of her 1o-year sentence, but was arrested on arrival at Chicago O’Hare airport on U.S. charges tied to the murder in what her lawyer’s said at the time was highly expected.