Custody Decided for Young Daughter of Accused ‘Suitcase Murder’ Mom

Johannes P. Christo/Reuters

The 7-year-old daughter of Heather Mack, the 27-year-old American heiress convicted in 2014 in Indonesia and waiting trial in the U.S. for the murder of her mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack, has finally been given a guardian.

Estelle “Stella” Schaeffer will live with Mack’s maternal cousin Lisa Hellmann in Colorado, a court has decided. The child was born in Kerobokan Female Prison after her then 18-year-old mother and 21-year-old father Tommy Schaeffer were convicted of killing Heather’s 62-year-old mother, stuffing her in a suitcase, and leaving the luggage in the trunk of a taxi outside a fancy hotel in Bali.

Mack was released in 2021 after serving seven years of her 1o-year sentence, but was arrested on arrival at Chicago O’Hare airport on U.S. charges tied to the murder in what her lawyer’s said at the time was highly expected.

Read more at The Daily Beast.