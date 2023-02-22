Wed. Feb 22nd, 2023

    Don Lemon Returns to Air—and Says Nothing on Sexism Scandal

    CNN

    CNN anchor Don Lemon returned to the airwaves on Wednesday morning, six days after sparking a full-blown political scandal over sexist comments he made about GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley not being in her “prime” because she’s no longer in her “20s and 30s.”

    Moments before taking to the air following a multi-day benching, Lemon took to Twitter to once again apologize for the commotion he had caused with his remarks.

    “I appreciate the opportunity to be back on @CNNThisMorning today,” he posted. “To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience—I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better. See you soon.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

