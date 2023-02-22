One of the world’s largest cruise lines unveiled a new $13,200 116-day around the world cruise in 2025— see what it’ll be like

The MSC Magnifica.

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises, one of the world’s largest cruise lines, unveiled its 2025 world cruise starting at $13,200 per person.

The MSC Magnifica will sail to 50 destinations in 21 countries over 116 nights and 57 days at sea.

Extended and around-the-world cruises have been popular with travllers lately.

If you’ve dreamed of living at sea, you could have a chance to trial this in 2025. MSC Cruises

On Wednesday, MSC Cruises announced its 116-night 2025 world cruise itinerary that’ll sail across three oceans. MSC Cruises

And it won’t be nearly as expensive as Silversea Cruises’, Viking’s, or Azamara’s global itinerary. MSC Cruises Source: Insider, Insider, Insider

Instead, MSC’s upcoming world cruise will start at $13,200 per person. That’s about $114 per person per night. MSC Cruises

From early January through April 2025, the MSC Magnifica and its globe-trotting passengers will travel to 50 destinations across 21 countries and five continents. MSC Cruises

Throughout this journey, the ship will stop in 22 destinations that have never been on a MSC world cruise itinerary before … MSC Cruises

… while making seven overnight stays in destinations like Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and Valparaiso, Chile. MSC Cruises

Travelers have the option to begin their journey from one of four ports — Rome or Genoa, Italy, Marseille, France, or Barcelona, Spain — from January 4 through 7 depending on the city. MSC Cruises

From there, the Magnifica will sail to Morocco and Cape Verde before crossing the Atlantic Ocean to spend 10 days in South America.Marrakech, Morocco. Henryk Sadura/Getty Images

Here, stops include the overnight stay in Rio de Janeiro and a visit to Ushuaia, Argentina, the southernmost town in South America. Sandra Kreuzinger/Getty Images

Then, travelers will sail to the South Pacific for nearly two weeks of tropical island hopping … MSC Cruises

… hitting getaways like Moorea, French Polynesia and the recognizable Easter Island, Chile. Shutterstock/mffoto

From there, after five days of nonstop sailing, the ship will begin its eight-day New Zealand and 19-day Australia leg. MSC Cruises

After stopping in cities like Auckland, New Zealand and Adelaide, Australia, the Magnifica will then sail up to Asia with stops in hotspots like Singapore and Phuket, Thailand …Auckland Skyline from the top of Mt. Eden. Taylor Rains/Insider

… before spending seven days crossing the Indian Ocean to see historical destinations like Aqaba, Jordan; Luxor, Egypt, and the Suez Canal. MSC Cruises

After three months at sea, the ship will finally sail back to Italy for four additional stops before the 116-night cruise concludes. MSC Cruises

By the end of this exhaustive long-haul trip, the vessel and its passengers will have traveled over 30,000 nautical miles. MSC Cruises

Crossing three oceans will inevitably lead to a total of 57 days at sea with no ports of call. MSC Cruises

Luckily, the 964-foot-long ship has amenities that could entertain travelers of any age, including a bowling alley, mini golf course … MSC Cruises

… an outdoor pool to accompany the indoor pool with a retractable roof … MSC Cruises

… a 4D theater, and a 1,200-seat theater. MSC Cruises

To feed the up to 3,013 guests, the ship has five restaurants as well as 12 bars and lounges. MSC Cruises

Let’s just hope travelers won’t be bored of this food after three months of sailing. MSC Cruises

Cruise goers have been flocking to extended sailings over the last few years. MSC Cruises

Global monthslong cruises have been selling out or selling fast, according to cruise lines. MSC Cruises Source: Insider