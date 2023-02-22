New on Netflix March 2023: ‘Luther,’ ‘Murder Mystery 2,’ and More

Photo Illustration by Luis Rendon/Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Netflix

Before summer nights of Netflix marathons—from movie franchises like Fear Street to every season of Stranger Things—the streamer has to finish off its winter programming. That means the month ahead is full of fantasy, comedy, and mysteries to keep us all entertained as the last snow falls. Hopefully, we can all still access Netflix to catch up on a month full of sequels, as the streamer attempts to block password sharing. Yikes!

While Netflix’s follow-up to the popular BBC crime series Luther will hae a limited release in theaters this February, the sequel film premieres on the streamer in early March. Luther: The Fallen Sun, which sees Idris Elba return as chief inspector John Luther, will be available for home viewing on March 10.

Toward the middle of the month, Netflix is bringing back its take on the world of fantasy adaptations. Shadow and Bone, based on Leigh Bardugo’s popular Grishaverse novel series, will return for its sophomore season—and it’s been a while! After premiering in early 2021, Shadow and Bone Season 2 debuts on March 16.

