Wed. Feb 22nd, 2023

    News

    Black Chick-Fil-A customer in North Carolina is given items with her name written as ‘N****’

    By

    Feb 22, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Black Chick-Fil-A customer in North Carolina is given items with her name written as ‘N****’

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    A Black Chick-Fil-A customer is left too upset to eat after an employee wrote her name as ‘N****’ on printed labels and another warned her to take a look

    A black woman in North Carolina received items with a racial slur on the label
    Chick-fil-A has said the worker who “mistyped” the label will receive training
    Nyiashia Jackson, 19, said another worker warned her about the slur.

    By Neirin Gray Desai for WhatsNew2Day.Com

    Black Chick-Fil-A customer in North Carolina is given items with her name written as ‘N****’

    By

    Related Post

    News

    SICKENING VIDEO: Neo-Nazi Group Harasses Jewish Residents With Vile Hate In Florida

    Feb 22, 2023
    News

    Drug dealer’s ex-wife, 38, who helped arrange his killing is jailed for 13 years

    Feb 22, 2023
    News

    Bride and groom MISS their wedding reception after being trapped in hotel elevator

    Feb 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    SICKENING VIDEO: Neo-Nazi Group Harasses Jewish Residents With Vile Hate In Florida

    Feb 22, 2023
    News

    Drug dealer’s ex-wife, 38, who helped arrange his killing is jailed for 13 years

    Feb 22, 2023
    News

    Bride and groom MISS their wedding reception after being trapped in hotel elevator

    Feb 22, 2023
    News

    Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse demands more transparency on gifts, food, lodging and entertainment that federal judges and Supreme Court justices receive

    Feb 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy