Wed. Feb 22nd, 2023

    News

    ‘The Consultant’: Christoph Waltz Is Corporate America’s Boss From Hell

    By

    Feb 22, 2023 , , , , ,
    ‘The Consultant’: Christoph Waltz Is Corporate America’s Boss From Hell

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Amazon Studios

    The Consultant is the corporate son of Servant—a rather unsurprising connection considering that both series were created by Tony Basgallop. The story of a mysterious and potentially nefarious stranger who arrives on the doorstep of a business reeling from a horrific death, promising to magically fix what ails the outfit, this adaptation of Bentley Little’s 2016 novel of the same name isn’t quite as beguiling as its showrunner’s Apple TV+ hit (albeit not for lack of trying).

    Still, led by an amusingly menacing Christoph Waltz, the Prime Video black comedy (which premieres Feb. 24) takes a modestly sharp satiric scalpel to the American workplace, where ambitions are best realized by those who stop playing nice and start getting cutthroat.

    At Los Angeles mobile gaming producer CompWare, tragedy strikes when a group of middle schoolers come to tour the facilities and one student opens fire on CEO Sang (Brian Yoon), terminating the prodigy-mogul’s young life. This seems to put an end to the tenures of Sang’s assistant Elaine (Brittany O’Grady)—who’s given herself the more impressive-sounding moniker “creative liaison”—and coder Craig (Nat Wolff), with whom Elaine shares a charged rapport (and history), this despite his impending nuptials to fiancé Patti (Aimee Carrero).

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    SICKENING VIDEO: Neo-Nazi Group Harasses Jewish Residents With Vile Hate In Florida

    Feb 22, 2023
    News

    Drug dealer’s ex-wife, 38, who helped arrange his killing is jailed for 13 years

    Feb 22, 2023
    News

    Bride and groom MISS their wedding reception after being trapped in hotel elevator

    Feb 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    SICKENING VIDEO: Neo-Nazi Group Harasses Jewish Residents With Vile Hate In Florida

    Feb 22, 2023
    News

    Drug dealer’s ex-wife, 38, who helped arrange his killing is jailed for 13 years

    Feb 22, 2023
    News

    Bride and groom MISS their wedding reception after being trapped in hotel elevator

    Feb 22, 2023
    News

    Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse demands more transparency on gifts, food, lodging and entertainment that federal judges and Supreme Court justices receive

    Feb 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy