‘The Consultant’: Christoph Waltz Is Corporate America’s Boss From Hell

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Amazon Studios

The Consultant is the corporate son of Servant—a rather unsurprising connection considering that both series were created by Tony Basgallop. The story of a mysterious and potentially nefarious stranger who arrives on the doorstep of a business reeling from a horrific death, promising to magically fix what ails the outfit, this adaptation of Bentley Little’s 2016 novel of the same name isn’t quite as beguiling as its showrunner’s Apple TV+ hit (albeit not for lack of trying).

Still, led by an amusingly menacing Christoph Waltz, the Prime Video black comedy (which premieres Feb. 24) takes a modestly sharp satiric scalpel to the American workplace, where ambitions are best realized by those who stop playing nice and start getting cutthroat.

At Los Angeles mobile gaming producer CompWare, tragedy strikes when a group of middle schoolers come to tour the facilities and one student opens fire on CEO Sang (Brian Yoon), terminating the prodigy-mogul’s young life. This seems to put an end to the tenures of Sang’s assistant Elaine (Brittany O’Grady)—who’s given herself the more impressive-sounding moniker “creative liaison”—and coder Craig (Nat Wolff), with whom Elaine shares a charged rapport (and history), this despite his impending nuptials to fiancé Patti (Aimee Carrero).

