    News

    'Putin's Chef' Leaks Grisly Corpse Photos in Public Betrayal of Kremlin

    If there were ever a time for the Kremlin to worry about an uprising by its most out-of-control private army, now would appear to be it.

    Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone from accusing the Russian military of treason to flooding the internet with gruesome photos of the country’s war dead.

    “Who is to blame for them dying? Those who should have resolved the issue of supplying us with sufficient quantities of ammunition are to blame,” Prigozhin said Wednesday in comments to a pro-war Telegram channel, singling out Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. A day earlier, he accused both of trying to “destroy” the Wagner Group by deliberately choking off their ammunition supply.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

