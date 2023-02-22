Google Just Got a Lot Closer to Unleashing the Power of Quantum Computing

Unsplash

While the new Ant-Man movie might have you thinking that quantum computing can create a portal to a whole other realm of reality, the truth is quantum computing’s potential effects on the world are much less grandiose—and also a lot more difficult to achieve. Despite being a conceptual reality since the 1980s, fully operational quantum computers are still something of a great white whale for scientists. The biggest reason for this is because, like your teenage years, quantum computing is notoriously unstable.

Quantum computing is supposed to be an answer to the problem with transistors: a kind of switch that exists in every kind of computer from your PC gaming rig right down to your cell phone. They act as a switch controlling the flow of electric volts known as bits that transmit data. A bit is conceptualized as either a one (high voltage) or a zero (low voltage). All the computers you interact with each day are just a combination of transistors relaying complex pieces of data and information to you.

While technology has advanced to the point where we can shrink down transistors to incredibly tiny sizes, there’s a limit to how small we can make them and, therefore, how powerful our computers can be. That’s where quantum computing comes in. Instead of using transistors and normal bits that can only be either a one or a zero, a quantum computer uses qubits, which can be as small as photons and are capable of being one and zero at the same time in a state called superposition. This allows a single qubit to store all the combinations of ones and zeroes that ten bits stores.

