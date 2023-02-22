Wed. Feb 22nd, 2023

    Georgia Cop Accused of Kidnapping, Killing Teen as She Walked Home

    A Georgia cop already arrested in connection to a teen girl’s death is now accused of kidnapping her after she left a friend’s apartment, killing her and ditching her naked body in the woods.

    Authorities believe the slain girl, 16-year-old Susana Morales, was killed by Miles Bryant last summer while he was still a police officer in the Atlanta suburb of Doraville.

    Bryant was arrested earlier this month—and fired the same day—after authorities found Morales’ body. He was initially charged with concealing information about dumping her body in the woods. A charge of murder and kidnapping were added on Wednesday as chilling new details about the case emerged.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

