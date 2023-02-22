Jon Stewart Sounds Off on Fox News ‘Zombies’ After Damning Texts

YouTube

As host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart spent 16 years mocking the biggest offenses by Fox News. But nothing could have prepared him for the recent revelations that emerged from the private text messages among the network’s biggest stars.

“When you’ve spent your life screaming at Fox News in bars and hotels and your house, and then the emails finally come out that say, ‘Oh yeah, everything you thought about them is worse than you thought!’” Stewart said at the top of his latest podcast episode Wednesday, before ultimately arriving at the conclusion, “They are who we thought they are… which is the worst.”

As Stewart explained, the texts—revealed in legal filings around Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation suit against Fox News—reveals what he has “been screaming about for two decades, which is a purposeful strategy to divide the country through fear and lies and whatever the fuck else it would take.”

