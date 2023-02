WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The bride and groom MISS their own wedding reception after getting stuck in a hotel elevator for hours before firefighters could rescue them

Victoria and Panav Jha were trapped in the Grand Bohemian hotel in Charlotte

After two hours, the firefighters took their elevator up and rescued them.

They were trapped with four of their wedding guests, and no one was hurt.

