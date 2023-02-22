SICKENING VIDEO: Neo-Nazi Group Harasses Jewish Residents With Vile Hate In Florida

Over the past weekend in Florida, the hate group ‘Goyim Defense League’, a group of neo-Nazis, distributed propaganda, staged protests, and targeted Jews with vile harassment.

In a video posted to social media, the founder of the group, John Minadeo, can be seen shouting “Heil Hitler, Jew!” at a man passing by a Jewish community center.

Minadeo has previously been arrested for displaying an anti-Semitic banner at the Auschwitz death camp in Poland and earlier this month, he was cited for littering after distributing antisemitic flyers in Palm Beach county.

In another video, Minadeo directed a distasteful remark towards an elderly Jewish woman, pointing at a barbecue grill and asking how many Jews could fit inside.

The red head woman actually brought two little girls to the Nazi fest – throwing up a Heil Hitler salute with one of the small tots.

At the Chabad of South Orlando, Minadeo and his group harassed Jewish men leaving the premises and subjected them to hateful comments, causing the victims to leave the area quickly in a vehicle.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has not addressed the hate occurring in his state.

