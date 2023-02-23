Fox News Is Now Mad About ‘Woke’ One-Legged Legos

Fox News

Apparently children with missing limbs, Down’s Syndrome, or anxiety are considered “woke” now, according to Fox News.

In its unending quest to feed the right-wing faux-outrage machine, the conservative cable giant on Wednesday ran a segment bashing toy manufacturer Lego for introducing a more diverse roster of characters as part of its Friends product line.

According to the company, new building sets and streaming content will feature “authentic, interesting and passionate characters” that could be more relatable to a wider variety of children, including those with Down’s Syndrome, anxiety, and missing limbs. The characters will also have new skin tones to better reflect the entirety of the toy brand’s audience.

