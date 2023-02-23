Thu. Feb 23rd, 2023

    $1.35 BILLION Mega Millions Winner Finally Comes Forward

    Maine State Lottery officials announced on Wednesday that the winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which is the fourth largest in U.S. history, has claimed the prize.

    The winner, who remains anonymous, chose to receive the cash option of $723,564,144 before taxes, through a limited liability company called LaKoma Island Investments LLC, instead of receiving the full amount in payments over time.

    The Maine State Lottery confirmed that the winning ticket was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon.

    “I understand why someone would want to remain anonymous with this kind of money. We wish them well and hope they do good things with it,” said Michael Boardman, deputy director of Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages & Lottery Operation.

    If the winner had opted for the full payment, they would have received 30 payments over 29 years. However, by accepting the cash payout, the winner will receive more than $498 million after taxes, with $173.6 million going to the federal government and $51 million to the state.

    The limited liability company that will receive the money was incorporated in Las Vegas.

    The winner is said to be “thoughtfully considering the best uses of the life-changing prize.”

