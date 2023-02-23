Thu. Feb 23rd, 2023

    Putin-Xi Meeting Threatens Chinese Curveball in Russia's War

    Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to soon meet face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, even as Putin continues to wage a war in Ukraine that has, at times, caught Xi off guard, according to U.S. intelligence.

    The Russian president confirmed Xi’s planned trip Wednesday.

    While China has at times been disconcerted with or surprised with Putin’s approach to the war, according to a U.S. intelligence community analysis from 2022, the upcoming meeting could be a sign that Beijing may be changing its tune on how much it is willing to support Putin’s war in Ukraine nearly one year into the invasion.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

