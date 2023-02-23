Creepy New Claims Emerge at Alleged Club Q Shooter’s Court Hearing

Isaiah J. Downing/Reuters

The 22-year-old accused of killing five people and wounding dozens more at a Colorado Springs nightclub catering to the LGBTQ community had a rainbow-patterned gun target at home and initially tried to blame the attack on a good Samaritan who in fact helped end the attack, according to court testimony on Wednesday.

During a preliminary hearing for suspected shooter Anderson Aldrich, 22, prosecutors presented various pieces of evidence including a photograph of the target, which bore a silhouetted human torso outlined with rainbow stripes. It was found in their mother’s bedroom at the home they shared together, prosecutors said. Aldrich, whose lawyer says identifies as non-binary, also allegedly had a hand-drawn map of the interior of Club Q, the site of the November 19, 2022 mass shooting, along with gun parts.

The prosecution exhibits will be released publicly by noon on Thursday, Fourth Judicial District Judge Michael McHenry said. Aldrich faces 323 individual criminal charges over the shocking attack, which include first-degree murder and bias-motivated crimes.

