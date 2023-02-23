Plane Crashes Outside 3M Factory In Little Rock; No Survivors

ARKANSAS – Police have confirmed reports of a small plane crash near the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, all five people who were aboard the twin-engine plane were killed.

At noon, Emergency Communications received an alert that the plane had crashed near the 3M Plant on Walters Road.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

