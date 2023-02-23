Thu. Feb 23rd, 2023

    Plane Crashes Outside 3M Factory In Little Rock; No Survivors

    ARKANSAS – Police have confirmed reports of a small plane crash near the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock on Wednesday afternoon.

    According to officials, all five people who were aboard the twin-engine plane were killed.

    At noon, Emergency Communications received an alert that the plane had crashed near the 3M Plant on Walters Road.

    The cause of the crash is unknown.

    This is a breaking news update.

