Synchrony Bank CD rates

Term lengthAPY3 monthsSynchrony 3 Month CD – APY APY6 monthsSynchrony 6 Month CD – APY APY9 monthsSynchrony 9 Month CD – APY APY1 yearSynchrony 1 Year CD – APY APY13 monthsSynchrony 13 Month CD – APY APY14 monthsSynchrony 14 Month CD – APY APY15 monthsSynchrony 15 Month CD – APY APY16 monthsSynchrony 16 Month CD – APY APY18 monthsSynchrony 18 Month CD – APY APY19 monthsSynchrony 19 Month CD – APY APY2 yearsSynchrony 2 Year CD – APY APY3 yearsSynchrony 3 Year CD – APY APY4 yearsSynchrony 4 Year CD – APY APY5 yearsSynchrony 5 Year CD – APY APY

Synchrony CD

Synchrony pays high rates on CDs. Most banks typically require at least $1,000 for an initial deposit, but Synchrony stands out because it doesn’t require any account minimums to open a CD.

Synchrony vs. Discover Bank

Synchrony has higher CD rates than Discover. However, keep in mind rates may fluctuate so this can change in the future.

Your choice between the two banks could also come down to which term length you want. Synchrony offers a wider variety of shorter-term CDs, including 13-month, 14-month, and 15-month terms. But Synchrony’s longest term is 5 years, while Discover has 7-year and 10-year options.

Synchrony vs. Marcus

Synchrony CDs offer high interest rates than most Marcus CDs right now. However, keep in mind rates may fluctuate so this can change in the future.

You might like Marcus if you want to open a no-penalty CD, which doesn’t charge you for withdrawing funds before your CD matures. The Marcus No-Penalty CD pays competitive rates, too.

