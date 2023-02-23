WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

We will audit Biden’s $100 BILLION in aid sent to Ukraine, Republicans warn: Top GOP congressman vows thorough review of taxpayer funds sent to Kiev after president’s trip to meet Zelensky

Representative James Comer sent a letter the day before the anniversary of the Russian invasion

The letter mentions the “inherent risk of fraud, waste and abuse”

Biden left Poland on Wednesday; letter says Congress provided $113 billion

