    Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Subpoenaed By Special Counsel

    Special counsel Jack Smith has issued a subpoena for Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner.

    The subpoena is related to the counsel’s investigation into the events leading up to January 6th and the former president’s attempts, along with his associates, to overturn the 2020 election.

    Smith was appointed by the Justice Department to oversee investigations last November

    This is a breaking news update.

