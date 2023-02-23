Thu. Feb 23rd, 2023

    The Five Minutes That Prove ‘Aggretsuko’ Is One of Netflix’s Best Shows

    For half a decade, Aggretsuko has quietly become one of Netflix’s greatest shows. Any anime fan knows this—the show is based on a hugely popular character by the hugely popular brand Sanrio; it’s got big anime muscle behind it. But it’s time for mainstream audiences to pay attention to its unique excellence too.

    With its fifth and final season out in full as of last Thursday, there’s no better opportunity to fall for this marvelous combination of anthropomorphic animal cuteness, urban mundanity, romantic trials, and oversized circumstances.

    Aggretsuko follows red panda twentysomething Retsuko, an anxious, shy accountant who struggles to break out of her shell. With the help of her coworkers-turned-friends, she’s able to find her inner confidence and become someone more than just a bored office worker.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

