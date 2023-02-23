Thu. Feb 23rd, 2023

    Close-Up, High Resolution Photos Of Chinese Spy Balloon In Flight Released By US Military

    Feb 23, 2023
    The U.S. military has released a close-up photograph of a Chinese spy balloon captured mid-air by a U-2 spy plane.

    The images were taken on Feb. 3 as the balloon was flying at 60,000 feet over the American Midwest, with the U-2 plane trailing it across the continental United States.

    The balloon’s white fabric shows a silhouette of the U-2 aircraft, and underneath it is the payload containing reconnaissance sensors, antennae, and solar power panels.

    Department of Defense
    Department of Defense

    The payload is said to be the size of three school buses. The balloon was shot down the next day on Feb. 4 over U.S. territorial waters near South Carolina. The U.S. military conducted a two-week recovery operation off the coast of South Carolina, where they retrieved most of the balloon and payload that is now being analyzed by the FBI.

