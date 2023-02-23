Oscars Reveal Absurd Plan in Case Anyone Tries Another Slap

BRIAN SNYDER

Another Oscars ceremony is right around the corner, marking a year since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock onstage after he made a distasteful joke about his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. While the Emancipation actor may be able to poke fun at the incident now on TikTok, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, however, is—surprise!—still not over it.

In fact, organizers for the Oscars, airing on March 12, are seemingly going into this year’s ceremony prepared for battle.

In a recent with Time magazine, Academy CEO Bill Kramer confirmed that there will be “a crisis team” at this year’s event ready to handle any surprise moments that could occur during the broadcast. (Basically, if an actor jumps onstage to slap someone again).

