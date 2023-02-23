Thu. Feb 23rd, 2023

    News

    Inside the Employee Revolt Rocking Amazon

    By

    Feb 23, 2023 , , , ,
    Inside the Employee Revolt Rocking Amazon

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

    On Monday, as Amazon’s corporate employees were griping about an abrupt change to its remote-work policies, a company vice president sent an email to their team in an effort to tamp down the uprising. The email acknowledged the workers’ frustration, a person familiar with its contents said. Then it took a bizarre turn.

    The vice president instructed an artificial-intelligence-powered chatbot called ChatGPT to create an imaginary “story about important and organic learnings in the work place,” in an apparent attempt at inspiration.

    The chatbot spat out a fairy tale of sorts, which began, painfully, with, “There was once a small software development team…” The story and its protagonist, a project manager named Jane, did not ease the employees’ discontent.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

    By

    Related Post

    News

    GRAPHIC: Body Camera Video Shows Colorado Deputies Shoot And Kill Man During Middle School Pickup

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    Orlando TV Journalist, Child Killed In Mass Shooting Near Earlier Homicide Scene, Sheriff Says

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    MAFS villain praises this current cast for ‘leaking’ stories to the press

    Feb 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    GRAPHIC: Body Camera Video Shows Colorado Deputies Shoot And Kill Man During Middle School Pickup

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    Orlando TV Journalist, Child Killed In Mass Shooting Near Earlier Homicide Scene, Sheriff Says

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    MAFS villain praises this current cast for ‘leaking’ stories to the press

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    Civilian official elected to oversee Lancashire Constabulary faces backlash over social media posts

    Feb 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy