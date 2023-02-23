I Tried Camila Mendes’ New Slugging Mask to See What the Hype’s All About

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Loops Beauty

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I was born in the disco decade and new on-trend fads often disappoint (not disco, though—Donna Summer forever!). But the fact is, something needs to move from ‘fad’ to ‘trend’ to ‘tried and true’ to get my attention—let alone my trust. Though skincare’s ‘slugging’ method has been around for some time, it’s been experiencing a major revival lately. ‘Slugging’ involves applying an occlusive barrier to the skin, allowing it to absorb skincare without being exposed to air (and thus, helping the skincare absorb better), resembling a slug trail. Not a bad concept, but I don’t want to slather my face with the commonly-used Vaseline (I can’t imagine the oily hellscape that is this crowd’s sheets and laundry.)

But during this harsh winter, while looking for a Vaseline-free treatment to combat cold weather’s effects, I came across Korean-made Loops Beauty masks and decided to give them a try. Actress Camila Mendes is Loops’ Creative Director and partner, so the masks frequently pop up in her Instagram posts. The Dream Sleep Nighttime Slugging Hydrogel Face Mask borrows the concept of slugging but incorporates natural oils from ingredients like macadamia nuts, jojoba, grape seeds, and evening primrose instead of petroleum jelly. You only apply them for a ‘loop,’ or just 10 minutes before bedtime, and they’re said to “restore, tone, plump and hydrate” your face.

Read more at The Daily Beast.