Civilian official elected to oversee Lancashire Constabulary faces backlash over social media posts

Tasteless? The civil servant chosen to oversee Lancashire police faces backlash from former officers for his social media posts about food and wine during the Nicola Bulley investigation

Andrew Snowden, 38, found time to post about food, wine and his wife’s birthday.

He did not mention the disappearance of Mrs. Bulley until more than a fortnight later

