Thu. Feb 23rd, 2023

    News

    Orlando TV Journalist, Child Killed In Mass Shooting Near Earlier Homicide Scene, Sheriff Says

    By

    Feb 23, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Orlando TV Journalist, Child Killed In Mass Shooting Near Earlier Homicide Scene, Sheriff Says

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting that occurred in Pine Hills is under investigation by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which happened at the same location where a woman was found shot to death earlier in the day.

    Officials say four people were shot during the latest incident. A journalist with Spectrum News 13 was killed along with a 9-year-old child.

    The conditions of the other two victims were not available.

    #Breaking — A Spectrum News 13 reporter and photographer were shot at the scene of a homicide investigation. One has died, according to the sheriff. https://t.co/xMCKBfUlO1

    — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) February 23, 2023

    Deputies say 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting.

    This is 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in a series of shootings today that left three dead, including a woman in her 20’s a 9-year-old girl and a News13 employee. We extend our deepest condolences to all of their families. This is a sad day for our community. pic.twitter.com/whq8DfbmPR

    — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

    It is believed Moses is the same suspect in the first homicide.

    Watch the press conference below.

    The deputies were initially present to investigate the discovery of a woman who was shot dead in the middle on Hialeah Street, in the 6100 block, at 11:17 a.m.

    UPDATE: Sheriff Mina will brief the media at OCSO Headquarters at 7 pm. Arrive no later than 6:45. We will stream the update live here, and on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/kZY36KgqoS

    — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 22, 2023

    This is a breaking news update.

    The post Orlando TV Journalist, Child Killed In Mass Shooting Near Earlier Homicide Scene, Sheriff Says appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    MAFS villain praises this current cast for ‘leaking’ stories to the press

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    Civilian official elected to oversee Lancashire Constabulary faces backlash over social media posts

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    State Lawmakers Want to Ban Health Insurance for Trans Care

    Feb 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Orlando TV Journalist, Child Killed In Mass Shooting Near Earlier Homicide Scene, Sheriff Says

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    MAFS villain praises this current cast for ‘leaking’ stories to the press

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    Civilian official elected to oversee Lancashire Constabulary faces backlash over social media posts

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    State Lawmakers Want to Ban Health Insurance for Trans Care

    Feb 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy