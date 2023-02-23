Orlando TV Journalist, Child Killed In Mass Shooting Near Earlier Homicide Scene, Sheriff Says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting that occurred in Pine Hills is under investigation by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which happened at the same location where a woman was found shot to death earlier in the day.

Officials say four people were shot during the latest incident. A journalist with Spectrum News 13 was killed along with a 9-year-old child.

The conditions of the other two victims were not available.

Deputies say 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting.

It is believed Moses is the same suspect in the first homicide.

The deputies were initially present to investigate the discovery of a woman who was shot dead in the middle on Hialeah Street, in the 6100 block, at 11:17 a.m.

This is a breaking news update.

