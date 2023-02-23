Thu. Feb 23rd, 2023

    DEVELOPING: Authorities Responding To Reports Of Possible Active Shooter At Naval Air Station Whidbey In Washington State

    DEVELOPING: Authorities Responding To Reports Of Possible Active Shooter At Naval Air Station Whidbey In Washington State

    Island County, Washington – According to a spokesperson for the naval base, Ault Field at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island is currently under lockdown due to unconfirmed reports of an active shooter.

    Base security has responded to the location situated north of Oak Harbor, and all base personnel have been instructed to enter lock down status. Additionally, all gates have been closed, and personnel on Ault Field have been ordered to remain in their current location and seek shelter.

    As of now, there have been no reports of any injuries, according to the spokesperson.

    This is a breaking news update.

