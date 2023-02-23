10 Hacky Travel Upgrades to Level Up Economy Flights

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Amazon/Ostrichpillow.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I split my time between Austin and Los Angeles, and while the flight between the two cities is rather quick (about two and a half hours), I make the trip so often that every little upgrade, hack, or improvement makes a big difference. Aside from having the ability to go into airplane mode and work without the usual cacophony of constant Slack, IM, DM, and SMS notifications, there is really nothing that I enjoy about airline travel. As a result, I look for any way to make these regular treks more comfortable. I usually fly business class—and somehow almost always wind up in the dreaded middle seat—which means I’m usually subjected to being crunched between more ostensibly comfortable fliers and forced to give up my armrests.

Another fun fact about me: I never check a bag (voluntarily). Even when I got married last year, I used the same carry-on to transport my wedding dress (including my beauty products) along with everything I needed for a honeymoon abroad in Paris. Clearly, I’m pretty proud of my highly-evolved, minimalist packing prowess. Not having to worry about a checked bag automatically makes flying much less panic-attack-inducing, and there are plenty of hacky products to help you maximize your space in a carry-on or even just that ‘personal item’ for shorter trips.

Read more at The Daily Beast.