Teen 19, tracks down grandmother, 61, after he found her lost wallet while shopping at Walmart

A 19-year-old Arkansas teen tracks down his grandmother, 61, after he finds her missing wallet while shopping at Walmart, and the pair become unlikely friends.

Delivontae Johnson, 19, drove 20 miles to return a grandmother’s wallet

Johnson came across Dee Harkrider’s wallet while at an Arkansas Walmart

Since then, the two have become friends and communicate regularly.

