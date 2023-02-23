Thu. Feb 23rd, 2023

    News

    Teen 19, tracks down grandmother, 61, after he found her lost wallet while shopping at Walmart

    By

    Feb 23, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Teen 19, tracks down grandmother, 61, after he found her lost wallet while shopping at Walmart

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    A 19-year-old Arkansas teen tracks down his grandmother, 61, after he finds her missing wallet while shopping at Walmart, and the pair become unlikely friends.

    Delivontae Johnson, 19, drove 20 miles to return a grandmother’s wallet
    Johnson came across Dee Harkrider’s wallet while at an Arkansas Walmart
    Since then, the two have become friends and communicate regularly.

    By Vanessa Serna for WhatsNew2Day.Com

    Teen 19, tracks down grandmother, 61, after he found her lost wallet while shopping at Walmart

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Brandon Miller taunted with ‘lock him up’ chants as Alabama play him against South Carolina

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    Child, 4, falls from balcony at Dressler Circuit, Holroyd in Sydney’s west

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    Deeply Confused Fox Host Accuses ‘Wiccan’ of Leading ‘Witch Hunt’ Against Trump

    Feb 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Brandon Miller taunted with ‘lock him up’ chants as Alabama play him against South Carolina

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    Child, 4, falls from balcony at Dressler Circuit, Holroyd in Sydney’s west

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    Deeply Confused Fox Host Accuses ‘Wiccan’ of Leading ‘Witch Hunt’ Against Trump

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    In ‘The Reluctant Traveler,’ Eugene Levy Indulges Wanderlust Against His Will

    Feb 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy