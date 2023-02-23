Deeply Confused Fox Host Accuses ‘Wiccan’ of Leading ‘Witch Hunt’ Against Trump

Fox News

Fox News host Jesse Watters on Wednesday accused “wiccan” Emily Kohrs, the foreperson of the Georgia grand jury that recommended multiple indictments in its investigation of Donald Trump’s 2020 election meddling, of leading a “witch hunt.”

“According to her Pinterest account, she is a big fan of witchcraft,” Watters remarked, honing in on the same personal details that right-wing activist Charlie Kirk did earlier in the day. “She’s a wiccan, it looks like, and now she’s leading a different kind of witch hunt.”

Watters spoke with Ned Ryun, founder of the conservative activist group American Majority, who said this interest of Kohrs’ is a reminder “that all the political witch hunts by these Trump-hating leftist prosecutors always seem to end up being really bad jokes.” Ryun added: “It’s the chef’s kiss that somehow this forewoman is a witch involved in leading a witch hunt. What are the odds?”

