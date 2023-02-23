Thu. Feb 23rd, 2023

    News

    Stephen Colbert Dismantles Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Secessionist Fantasies

    By

    Feb 23, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Stephen Colbert Dismantles Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Secessionist Fantasies

    CBS

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is calling for a “national divorce” between red states and blue states in America and Stephen Colbert is not impressed with her logic.

    “Everyone I talk to says this,” Greene tweeted this week, to which the Late Show host replied, “Yes, everyone I talk to says this: Me, my gun, the crazy screaming lady in the mirror who never stops crying—someone should take away her gun.”

    And while it “sounds like Greene is advocating for states to secede from the union,” Colbert explained that she is insisting that’s not the same as saying she wants a “civil war.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Artillery war in deadlock on east Ukraine’s frozen front lines

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    Russian pilot is killed after Su-25 fighter jet crashes in region bordering Ukraine

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    Generate More Profit With Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategies

    Feb 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Artillery war in deadlock on east Ukraine’s frozen front lines

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    Russian pilot is killed after Su-25 fighter jet crashes in region bordering Ukraine

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    Generate More Profit With Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategies

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    Russia says its economy did better than expected, one year into the Ukraine war. But experts say there’s a red flag behind the announcement.

    Feb 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy