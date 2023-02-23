Stephen Colbert Dismantles Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Secessionist Fantasies

CBS

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is calling for a “national divorce” between red states and blue states in America and Stephen Colbert is not impressed with her logic.

“Everyone I talk to says this,” Greene tweeted this week, to which the Late Show host replied, “Yes, everyone I talk to says this: Me, my gun, the crazy screaming lady in the mirror who never stops crying—someone should take away her gun.”

And while it “sounds like Greene is advocating for states to secede from the union,” Colbert explained that she is insisting that’s not the same as saying she wants a “civil war.”

