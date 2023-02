WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

No Shoes, Cigars & Glasses: All the bizarre details in the mysterious disappearance of the missing mother, as police offer a half-MILLION dollar reward for information.

Christine Maria Fenner, 48 years old, disappeared in February 1999

She lived in a caravan on a property in Booyal, QLD

The government has offered $500k to help find Ms. Fenner

