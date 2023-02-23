Kyrsten Sinema’s $300,000 Security Expert Is Tulsi Gabbard’s Sister

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Pixabay

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) spends more of her campaign funds on security than nearly every other member of Congress—she’s underwritten well over $560,000 for her protection since late 2021—but what’s more unusual than how much she spends is who she spends it on.

According to federal campaign finance filings, Sinema’s campaign committees have paid a combined $307,000 in security expenses to an Arizona-registered entity called TOA Group LLC. And official documents show that TOA Group LLC has just one officer: Vrindivan Gabbard Bellord—best known as the sister of, and occasional spokesperson for, Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate turned right-wing political figure, has long had a friendly relationship with Sinema. And Gabbard’s sister, Bellord, also appears to be quite close to the senator.

