Thu. Feb 23rd, 2023

    News

    ISIS Women Accused of Turning Teen Boys Into a Human Stud Farm

    By

    Feb 23, 2023 , , ,
    ISIS Women Accused of Turning Teen Boys Into a Human Stud Farm

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Wikimedia Commons/Pixabay

    Two boys have come forward to claim they were victims in a twisted plot run by ISIS women that forced at least 10 young teenagers to try to impregnate dozens of women held in a detention center.

    “We are being forced to have sex with the ISIS women, to impregnate them,” Ahmet, 13, and Hamid, 14, told a guard at Camp al Hol in northeast Syria, according to Syrian Defense Force officials. “Can you get us out of here?”

    Camp al Hol is one of the detention centers housing approximately 8,000 foreign ISIS-affiliated women and children who surrendered or were captured as a result of the 2019 territorial defeat of the so-called Islamic State.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

