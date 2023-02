WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Activists criticize Tony Blair’s ‘backward’ plan to force digital ID cards on all Britons, warning it would create a ‘control society’ and ‘put people at risk of identity theft and hacking’

Big Brother Watch director Silkie Carlo broached the idea of ​​a digital ID

Downing Street ruled out taking advice from Sir Tony Blair and Lord Hague

