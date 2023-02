WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Tenant shock after his rent increased by $730 a week, and he doesn’t even live in a fancy suburb: How Aussies might be forced to opt for shared homes as rents rise

Aussies could return to home sharing as rent soars

Rental Prices Nationwide Rising at Record Rates

Fewer Australians occupy stock houses, increasing demand

Rental Market Crisis: Prices soar for Sydney suburbs as Australians forced back into sharehouses