Thu. Feb 23rd, 2023

    News

    New on Paramount+ March 2023: ‘Rabbit Hole,’ ‘School Spirits,’ and More

    By

    Feb 23, 2023 , , , , , ,
    New on Paramount+ March 2023: ‘Rabbit Hole,’ ‘School Spirits,’ and More

    Photo Illustration by Luis Rendon/Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Netflix

    As Paramount+ works to combine forces with Showtime—we all want Yellowjackets on a bigger streamer—the streamer has a few tricks up its sleeves this March. After plenty of wolf content and Taylor Sheridan shows this year so far, Paramount+ is gearing up to drop a handful of new shows in the weeks to come.

    Starting the month off, the streamer will debut its own take one of the most popular reality series. The Challenge World Championship will premiere on Paramount+ on March 8, upping the stakes of the MTV show into something humongous: an all-stars battle to the death. Kidding about that last part, but this is going to be one helluva time.

    Just a day later on March 9, Paramount+ is set to drop the first episode of School Spirits. The new teen series is from the same team who did Pretty Little Liars, and it has a similarly devious premise: A high school girl is stuck in the afterlife. She’ll have to join forces with the other castaway students to solve her own disappearance.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Florida journalist Dylan Lyons’ colleagues break down in tears on air reporting on his death

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid take the runway by storm at the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    Walmart is closing a batch of stores in 2023 — here’s the full list

    Feb 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Florida journalist Dylan Lyons’ colleagues break down in tears on air reporting on his death

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid take the runway by storm at the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    Walmart is closing a batch of stores in 2023 — here’s the full list

    Feb 23, 2023
    News

    A South Dakota mom says she has to drive 230 miles to seek gender-affirming care for her 13-year-old trans kid

    Feb 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy