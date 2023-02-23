New on Paramount+ March 2023: ‘Rabbit Hole,’ ‘School Spirits,’ and More

Photo Illustration by Luis Rendon/Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Netflix

As Paramount+ works to combine forces with Showtime—we all want Yellowjackets on a bigger streamer—the streamer has a few tricks up its sleeves this March. After plenty of wolf content and Taylor Sheridan shows this year so far, Paramount+ is gearing up to drop a handful of new shows in the weeks to come.

Starting the month off, the streamer will debut its own take one of the most popular reality series. The Challenge World Championship will premiere on Paramount+ on March 8, upping the stakes of the MTV show into something humongous: an all-stars battle to the death. Kidding about that last part, but this is going to be one helluva time.

Just a day later on March 9, Paramount+ is set to drop the first episode of School Spirits. The new teen series is from the same team who did Pretty Little Liars, and it has a similarly devious premise: A high school girl is stuck in the afterlife. She’ll have to join forces with the other castaway students to solve her own disappearance.

